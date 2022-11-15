WATCH: Neal Brown Previews Kansas State

The West Virgina Mountaineers will host the No. 19 Kansas State Wildcats Saturday afternoon with kickoff set for 2:00 p.m. EST and the action streaming on ESPN+.

Head coach Neal Brown met with the media during his weekly press conference and shared his thoughts on the departure of Shane Lyons, recapped the win over Oklahoma, previewed No. 19 Kansas State, discussed his quarterbacks and more.

GET YOUR WVU TICKETS HERE

WATCH: Graham Harrell Previews Kansas State

WATCH: Jordan Lesley Previews Kansas State

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:



Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly