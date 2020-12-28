Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruiting
WATCH: Neal Brown Previews Liberty Bowl, Scottie Young's Impact + MORE

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown is excited for Thursday's matchup vs Army.
The 62nd annual AutoZone Liberty Bowl is just days away as West Virginia and Army prepare to end their season on a high note. 

Sunday afternoon, West Virginia head football coach Neal Brown met with the media to discuss Thursday's game with Army, the impact of safety Scottie Young Jr. who will be playing in his first game as a Mountaineer, and several other topics including returning seniors.

West Virginia and Army are set to kickoff on Thursday at 4 p.m. on ESPN.

The full Neal Brown press conference can be seen at the top of this page.

