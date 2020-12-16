WATCH: Neal Brown Signing Day Press Conference
The West Virginia Mountaineers had a successful early signing period bringing in some of the nation's top talent including the top player in West Virginia, offensive lineman Wyatt Milum of Spring Valley High School in Huntington.
Head coach Neal Brown talked about how the class turned out, what needs still need to be filled and how bright the future looks in Morgantown. You can watch the full press conference at the top of this page.
Below, you will find each of WVU's 16 signees and can view their signing day profile by clicking on their name.
