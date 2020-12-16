WATCH: Neal Brown Signing Day Press Conference

The West Virginia Mountaineers had a successful early signing period bringing in some of the nation's top talent including the top player in West Virginia, offensive lineman Wyatt Milum of Spring Valley High School in Huntington.

Head coach Neal Brown talked about how the class turned out, what needs still need to be filled and how bright the future looks in Morgantown. You can watch the full press conference at the top of this page.

Below, you will find each of WVU's 16 signees and can view their signing day profile by clicking on their name.

QB Will Crowder

RB Jaylen Anderson

RB Justin Johnson Jr.

WR Kaden Prather

TE Victor Wikström

TE Treylan Davis

OL Wyatt Milum

OL Tomas Rimac

DL Brayden Dudley

DL Edward Vesterinen

DL Hammond Russell IV

LB Ja'Corey Hammett

CB Andrew Wilson-Lamp

DB Aubrey Burks

S Saint McLeod

ATH Davis Mallinger

