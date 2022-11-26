WATCH: Neal Brown's Postgame Locker Room Speech After Beating Oklahoma State
The WVU head coach speaks to the team following the game.
The West Virginia Mountaineers ended the 2022 season on a high note by snapping a seven-game losing streak to Oklahoma State with a 24-19 win over the Cowboys Saturday afternoon.
Following the game, the WVU Football Twitter account posted a video of head coach Neal Brown giving his postgame speech to the team.
You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:
Facebook - @MountaineersNow
Scroll to Continue
Read More
Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.