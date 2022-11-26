WATCH: Neal Brown's Postgame Locker Room Speech After Beating Oklahoma State

The West Virginia Mountaineers ended the 2022 season on a high note by snapping a seven-game losing streak to Oklahoma State with a 24-19 win over the Cowboys Saturday afternoon.

Following the game, the WVU Football Twitter account posted a video of head coach Neal Brown giving his postgame speech to the team.

