Mountaineers Now

WATCH: Nicco Marchiol Kansas State Postgame Press Conference

West Virginia University quarterback Nicco Marchiol reviews his second half performance

Christopher Hall

Nicco Marchiol Kansas State Post Game.mp4
Nicco Marchiol Kansas State Post Game.mp4 /

The West Virginia Mountaineers (3-4, 2-2) fell to the Kansas State Wildcats (6-1, 3-1) Saturday night 45-18 during homecoming weekend.

Quarterback Nicco Marchiol sat with the media following the game and discussed coming in for an injured Garrett Greene the second half, evaluated his play, and more.

WATCH: Neal Brown Kansas State Postgame Press Conference

WATCH: Trey Lathan Kansas State Postgame Press Conference

Published |Modified
Christopher Hall
CHRISTOPHER HALL

Member of the Football Writers Association of America, U.S. Basketball Writers Association and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

Home/Football