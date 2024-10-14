Mountaineers Now

WATCH: Nick Malone K-State Preview Press Conference

West Virginia University offensive lineman Nick Malone previews the No. 17 Wildcats

Christopher Hall

Nick Malone K-State preview.mp4
Nick Malone K-State preview.mp4 /

The West Virginia Mountaineers (3-3, 2-1) welcome the No. 17 Kansas State Wildcats (5-1, 2-1) to Mountaineer Field Saturday night. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. EST and the action will broadcast on FOX.

Offensive lineman Nick Malone met with the media on Monday and talked about the loss to Iowa State, offensive miscues, and more.

