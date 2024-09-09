WATCH: Nick Malone Pitt Preview Press Conference
West Virginia University offensive lineman Nick Malone previews the Backyard Brawl
The West Virginia Mountaineers (1-1) are on the road to take on the Pitt Panthers (2-0) Saturday afternoon at Acrisure Stadium. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. EST and the action will broadcast on ESPN2.
Offensive lineman Nick Malone sat with the media on Monday and gave an evaluation of the offensive line, o-line coach Matt Moore's influence on his development, his thoughts on the Backyard Brawl and more.
