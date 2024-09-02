WATCH: Preston Fox Albany Preview Press Conference
West Virginia University receiver Preston Fox discusses the steps needed for the offense to improve in game 2.
The West Virginia University Mountaineers meet the Albany Great Danes Saturday evening for game two of the 2024 season. Kickoff is set for 6:00 p.m. EST and the action is streaming on ESPN+.
Receiver Preston Fox sat with the media on Monday and talked about the Mountaineers' shortcomings against Penn State, the offensive improvements for week two and more.
