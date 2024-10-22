Mountaineers Now

WATCH: Reid Carrico Arizona Preview Press Conference

West Virginia University linebacker Reid Carrico meets the media for the first time since arriving in Morgantown.

Christopher Hall

The West Virginia Mountaineers (3-4, 2-2) are on the road to take on the Arizona Wildcats (3-4, 1-3) Saturday evening. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. EST and the action will broadcast on FS1.

Linebacker Reid Carrico sat with the media on Monday and talked about his journey to WVU, his role on the defense, and more.

