Mountaineers Now

WATCH: Rich Rodriguez Gold and Blue Showcase Press Conference

West Virginia University head coach Rich Rodriguez gives his assessment of the spring practice period

Christopher Hall

Rich Rodriguez Blue Gold Showcase Postgame.mp4
Rich Rodriguez Blue Gold Showcase Postgame.mp4 /

The West Virginia University football program held its Gold and Blue Showcase Saturday afternoon to wrap up the spring practice period.

Head coach Rich Rodriguez met with the media following the final practice and discussed the improvement of the team through 15 practices, quarterback's development, mistakes during the live scrimmage, and more.

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

Former West Virginia Forward Amani Hansberry Chooses Transfer Destination

Former WVU Linebacker Accepts First College Head Coaching Job

Highlights and Evaluation of New West Virginia Quarterback Commit Jyron Hughley

Ross Hodge's Contract Details + Buyout Revealed

Published
Christopher Hall
CHRISTOPHER HALL

Member of the Football Writers Association of America, U.S. Basketball Writers Association and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

Home/Football