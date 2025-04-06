WATCH: Rich Rodriguez Gold and Blue Showcase Press Conference
West Virginia University head coach Rich Rodriguez gives his assessment of the spring practice period
The West Virginia University football program held its Gold and Blue Showcase Saturday afternoon to wrap up the spring practice period.
Head coach Rich Rodriguez met with the media following the final practice and discussed the improvement of the team through 15 practices, quarterback's development, mistakes during the live scrimmage, and more.
