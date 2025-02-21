WATCH: Rich Rodriguez Pre-Spring Practice Press Conference
West Virginia University head coach Rich Rodriguez gives some insight on the program ahead of the spring practice period
The West Virgnia University football program will begin spring practice Feb. 25 and will conclude its 15 spring practices with the Gold-Blue Spring Showcase on April 5.
Head coach Rich Rodriguez returns to Morgantown and lead his first Mountaineer spring practice in 18 years. He met with the media on Thursday and detailed his vision for the program.
WATCH: Zach Alley Pre-Spring Practice Press Conference
