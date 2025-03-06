WATCH: Rich Rodriguez Spring Practice Day 5 Press Conference
West Virginia University head coach Rich Rodriguez gives his assessment on the Mountaineers through five spring practices
The West Virginia University football program held its fifth practice of the spring period Thursday morning.
Head coach Rich Rodriguez met with the media following the morning practice session and gave some insight on the evolution of his offense, the coaching staff's efficiency, thoughts on the secondary and more.
