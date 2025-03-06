Mountaineers Now

WATCH: Rich Rodriguez Spring Practice Day 5 Press Conference

West Virginia University head coach Rich Rodriguez gives his assessment on the Mountaineers through five spring practices

Christopher Hall

Rich Rodriguez Day 5.mp4
Rich Rodriguez Day 5.mp4 /

The West Virginia University football program held its fifth practice of the spring period Thursday morning.

Head coach Rich Rodriguez met with the media following the morning practice session and gave some insight on the evolution of his offense, the coaching staff's efficiency, thoughts on the secondary and more.

WATCH: Rod West Spring Practice Day 5 Press Conference

Published
CHRISTOPHER HALL

Member of the Football Writers Association of America, U.S. Basketball Writers Association and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

