WATCH: Rich Rodriguez Spring Practice Day 9 Press Conference
West Virginia University head coach Rich Rodriguez gives an update through nine spring practices
The West Virginia University football program held its nineth spring practice Thursday morning.
Head coach Rich Rodriguez sat with the media following the morning practice session and discussed the departure of inside receivers coach Blaine Stewart, staff’s recruiting obligations, facility upgrades, and more.
WATCH: Ryan Garrett Spring Practice Day 9 Press Conference
