Mountaineers Now

WATCH: Rich Rodriguez Spring Practice Day 9 Press Conference

West Virginia University head coach Rich Rodriguez gives an update through nine spring practices

Christopher Hall

Rich Rodriguez Day 9.mp4
Rich Rodriguez Day 9.mp4 /

The West Virginia University football program held its nineth spring practice Thursday morning.

Head coach Rich Rodriguez sat with the media following the morning practice session and discussed the departure of inside receivers coach Blaine Stewart, staff’s recruiting obligations, facility upgrades, and more.

WATCH: Ryan Garrett Spring Practice Day 9 Press Conference

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

Rich Rodriguez Asked About His Thoughts on Players Using Cannabis

Darris Nichols Accepts New College Basketball Head Coaching Job

Blaine Stewart Gives Statement on Leaving West Virginia for the NFL

West Virginia Lands Back on the Bubble Following Horrendous Loss to Colorado

Published |Modified
Christopher Hall
CHRISTOPHER HALL

Member of the Football Writers Association of America, U.S. Basketball Writers Association and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

Home/Football