WATCH: Rod West Spring Practice Day 5 Press Conference

West Virginia University cornerbacks coach Rod West gives his assessment on the secondary

Christopher Hall

The West Virginia University football program held its fifth practice of the spring period Thursday morning.

Cornerbacks coach Rod West met with the media following the practice session and discussed choosing to join Rich Rodriguez's staff, depth of the room, and more.

