WATCH: Ryan Garrett Spring Practice Day 9 Press Conference
West Virginia University wide receivers coach Ryan Garrett meets the media for the first time since arriving to Morgantown
The West Virginia University football program held its nineth spring practice Thursday morning.
Wide receivers coach Ryan Garrett met with the media following morning practice session and discussed the receivers' role within the offense, evaluated the depth of the room, Jaden Bray's leadership and more.
WATCH: Rich Rodriguez Spring Practice Day 9 Press Conference
