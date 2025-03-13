Mountaineers Now

WATCH: Ryan Garrett Spring Practice Day 9 Press Conference

West Virginia University wide receivers coach Ryan Garrett meets the media for the first time since arriving to Morgantown

Christopher Hall

The West Virginia University football program held its nineth spring practice Thursday morning.

Wide receivers coach Ryan Garrett met with the media following morning practice session and discussed the receivers' role within the offense, evaluated the depth of the room, Jaden Bray's leadership and more.

