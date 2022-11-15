Skip to main content

WATCH: Sam James Previews Kansas State

West Virginia receiver Sam James talks about his development as a Mountaineer

The West Virgina Mountaineers will host the No. 19 Kansas State Wildcats Saturday afternoon with kickoff set for 2:00 p.m. EST and the action streaming on ESPN+.

Receiver Sam James sat with the media during the program's weekly press conference and discussed his evolution as a football player since arriving to Morgantown, his catch against Oklahoma, and more. 

