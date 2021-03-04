WATCH: ShaDon Brown Introductory Press Conference

On Thursday, West Virginia University Mountaineer football Co-Defensive Coordinator and Defensive Backs coach ShaDon Brown held his introductory press conference and discussed an array of topics such as his decision to come to WVU, recruiting areas, his relationship with head coach Neal Brown and more.

The Mountaineers annual Gold and Blue Spring Game is scheduled for April 24th at 1:00 pm.

