WATCH: The Schuyler Callihan Show Ep. 3: Terrell Chestnut Talks WVU Career

Today on The Schuyler Callihan Show, I am joined by former West Virginia and Los Angeles Chargers cornerback, Terrell Chestnut.

On the show we talked about his time at WVU, the reason why he flipped his commitment from Pitt to West Virginia, life after football, relationship with Dana Holgorsen, thoughts on Neal Brown, and much more!

Terrell Chestnut Bio:

From 2012-15, Terrell Chestnut flew around Mountaineer Field making plays for former West Virginia defensive coordinator Tony Gibson. He battled injuries during his first few years on campus, which halted his development. However, those injuries would not keep him down for long as he made his presence known in his junior and senior seasons in the old gold and blue.

He finished his career with 83 tackles, two tackles for loss, 18 pass deflections and four interceptions. His most memorable play came in a game vs TCU in 2014 where he had a scoop and score on a fumble recovery that had Mountaineer Field bumping.

He went undrafted in the 2016 NFL Draft, but caught on with the Chargers to live out his dream of playing professional football.

Let us know which former player/West Virginia alum that you would like to see on the show next by using the comment section below!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.