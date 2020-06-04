MountaineerMaven
WATCH: The Schuyler Callihan Show Ep. 6 | Brandon Napoleon Talks Dana, Neal Brown

Schuyler Callihan

This week on The Schuyler Callihan Show, I am joined by former West Virginia cornerback Brandon Napoleon, who played in Morgantown in 2013.

Brandon talks about which school he was originally committed to out of high school, playing quarterback in high school, what it was like playing under former West Virginia head coach Dana Holgorsen, and how he is moving up the coaching ranks.

Who would you like to see next on the show? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below and discuss!

