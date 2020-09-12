SI.com
WATCH: The Walk Thru Postgame Show

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia cruised to a 56-10 victory over Eastern Kentucky on Saturday, thanks to a balanced offensive attack. Running backs Leddie Brown and Alec Sinkfield both had career days on the ground, each going for 123 yards. 

Screen Shot 2020-09-12 at 8.45.01 AM

Schuyler Callihan and former West Virginia running back Eugene Napoleon deliver their thoughts on The Walk Thru Postgame Show presented by Mountaineer Maven on Sports Illustrated.

