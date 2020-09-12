WATCH: The Walk Thru Postgame Show

West Virginia cruised to a 56-10 victory over Eastern Kentucky on Saturday, thanks to a balanced offensive attack. Running backs Leddie Brown and Alec Sinkfield both had career days on the ground, each going for 123 yards.

Schuyler Callihan and former West Virginia running back Eugene Napoleon deliver their thoughts on The Walk Thru Postgame Show presented by Mountaineer Maven on Sports Illustrated.

