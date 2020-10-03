WATCH: The Walk Thru WVU Postgame Show

The Mountaineers get back in the win column on Saturday afternoon with a 27-21 double overtime win over the Baylor Bears. It may not have been the prettiest of wins, but Neal Brown would much rather take an ugly win than a pretty loss.

Eugene Napoleon and Schuyler Callihan talk about West Virginia's win over Baylor.

