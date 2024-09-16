WATCH: TJ Jackson Kansas Preview Press Conference
West Virginia University defensive lineman TJ Jackson reviews the first three games of the season and looks ahead to Kansas.
The West Virginia Mountaineers (1-2) host the Kansas Jayhawks (1-2) in a Big 12 Conference season opener Saturday at noon with the action broadcasting on ESPN2.
Defensive lineman TJ Jackson sat with the media on Monday and talked about his path to WVU, his assessment of his play through the first three games and more.
