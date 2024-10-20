WATCH: Trey Lathan Kansas State Postgame Press Conference
West Virginia University linebacker Trey Lathan gives his reaction to the loss to the 17th-ranked Wildcats.
The West Virginia Mountaineers (3-4, 2-2) fell to the Kansas State Wildcats (6-1, 3-1) Saturday night 45-18 during homecoming weekend.
Linebacker Trey Lathan sat with the media following the loss and gave some insight on the defense's struggles in the second half, the list of injuries on the defense, and more.
