WATCH: Trey Lathan Pitt Preview Press Conference
West Virginia University linebacker Trey Lathan previews the Backyard Brawl
The West Virginia Mountaineers (1-1) are on the road to take on the Pitt Panthers (2-0) Saturday afternoon at Acrisure Stadium. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. EST and the action will broadcast on ESPN2.
Linebacker Trey Lathan met with the media on Monday and gave his thoughts on the pass defense, coming back from injury, the Backyard Brawl and more.
