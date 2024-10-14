WATCH: Treylan Davis K-State Preview Press Conference
West Virginia University tight end Treylan Davis previews the No. 17 Wildcats
The West Virginia Mountaineers (3-3, 2-1) welcome the No. 17 Kansas State Wildcats (5-1, 2-1) to Mountaineer Field Saturday night. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. EST and the action will broadcast on FOX.
Tight end Treylan Davis sat with the media on Monday and discussed the morale of the team, correcting the offensive mistakes moving forward and more.
WATCH: Neal Brown K-State Preview Press Conference
WATCH: Jordan Lesley K-State Preview Press Conference
WATCH: Chad Scott K-State Preview Press Conference
WATCH: Ty French K-State Preview Press Conference
Published |Modified