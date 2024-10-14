Mountaineers Now

WATCH: Treylan Davis K-State Preview Press Conference

West Virginia University tight end Treylan Davis previews the No. 17 Wildcats

Christopher Hall

The West Virginia Mountaineers (3-3, 2-1) welcome the No. 17 Kansas State Wildcats (5-1, 2-1) to Mountaineer Field Saturday night. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. EST and the action will broadcast on FOX.

Tight end Treylan Davis sat with the media on Monday and discussed the morale of the team, correcting the offensive mistakes moving forward and more.

