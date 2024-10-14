WATCH: Ty French K-State Preview Press Conference
West Virginia University linebacker Ty French meets the media for the first time as a Mountaineer
The West Virginia Mountaineers (3-3, 2-1) welcome the No. 17 Kansas State Wildcats (5-1, 2-1) to Mountaineer Field Saturday night. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. EST and the action will broadcast on FOX.
Linebacker Ty French sat with the media on Monday and discussed his journey to WVU, pass rush at the FBS level, and more.
