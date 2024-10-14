Mountaineers Now

WATCH: Ty French K-State Preview Press Conference

West Virginia University linebacker Ty French meets the media for the first time as a Mountaineer

Christopher Hall

Ty French K-State preview.mp4
Ty French K-State preview.mp4 /

The West Virginia Mountaineers (3-3, 2-1) welcome the No. 17 Kansas State Wildcats (5-1, 2-1) to Mountaineer Field Saturday night. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. EST and the action will broadcast on FOX.

Linebacker Ty French sat with the media on Monday and discussed his journey to WVU, pass rush at the FBS level, and more.

WATCH: Neal Brown K-State Preview Press Conference

WATCH: Jordan Lesley K-State Preview Press Conference

WATCH: Chad Scott K-State Preview Press Conference

WATCH: Treylan Davis K-State Preview Press Conference

WATCH: Nick Malone K-State Preview Press Conference

Published |Modified
Christopher Hall
CHRISTOPHER HALL

Member of the Football Writers Association of America, U.S. Basketball Writers Association and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

Home/Football