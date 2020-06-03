MountaineerMaven
WATCH: WVU DL Quay Mays Sets New Max on Bench Press

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia will be adding to a fairly talented defensive line in 2020 with the addition of junior college transfer Quay Mays, who comes to the Mountaineers via Northwest Mississippi C.C. Last year as a sophomore, Mays finished with 29 tackles, four tackles for loss, and one sack, while making an appearance in the MACJC championship game.

Quay Mays is the nephew of former West Virginia defensive back Alvoid Mays, who was a member of the 1988 team who went to the national championship game and fell to Notre Dame.

Now, Mays is looking to make his mark in the old gold and blue and is getting his work in this offseason in preparation for the 2020 season. Last week, Mays tweeted out a video of him setting a new personal record on the bench press by throwing up 460 pounds.

Mays already looks the part and appears to be in even better shape than when he first arrived in Morgantown. With the Stills brothers, Jeff Pooler, and Taijh Alston returning, it remains to be seen how much playing time Mays will see, but he will definitely be in the rotation.

Do you think Quay Mays can earn his way into a starting spot in 2020? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

