WATCH: WVU Football Honors Seniors with Video

The West Virginia Mountaineers had their final game of the 2020 regular season canceled due to growing COVID issues within the program. Unfortunately, this means that there will be no senior day for seniors to be honored and that their final home game was a 24-6 win over TCU.

To help honor those seniors, WVU Football pieced together a video to honor them the only way 2020 knows how to - virtually.

Below is a full list of West Virginia's 2020 senior class. Each of these players is eligible to return for one extra season if they so choose. Due to the pandemic, the NCAA granted all athletes an extra year of eligibility.

CB Alonzo Addae

C Chase Behrndt

LB Charlie Benton

SPEAR Dante Bonamico

OL Michael Brown

OL Zach Davis

RB Lorenzo Dorr

LB Tony Fields II

S Osman Kamara

QB Austin Kendall

S Jake Long

S Sean Mahone

LS Kyle Poland

DL Jeffery Pooler Jr.

WR T.J. Simmons

K Evan Staley

DL Darius Stills

K/P Tyler Sumpter

LB Dylan Tonkery

