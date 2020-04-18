MountaineerMaven
WATCH: WVU Football Releases Electrifying Hype Video for 2020 Season

Schuyler Callihan

The West Virginia annual Gold-Blue spring game was held virtually this year as the coronavirus pandemic continues to linger around, forcing the spring game to be canceled.

The team released several flashbacks to some of the greatest plays in team history to make their own "spring game". Following the game, the team released its newest hype video channeling excitement for the upcoming 2020 football season.

Comments (2)
M-townJoe
M-townJoe

2019 wasn't ALL bad. #HAILWV & GO MOUNTAINEERS 2020 !!!https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ze7gX-dGfPQ

No. 1-2
Hoosier1982
Hoosier1982

Great video!! LETS GO!! Cant wait till season starts!

