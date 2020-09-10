West Virginia University football's Social Action Committee posted a video on Wednesday asking that Mountaineer fans support them both on and off the field. Regardless of political stance or beliefs one has, there's one thing we as a country should be able to agree upon - zero tolerance for racism.

The action committee, which is made up of ten players, is asking Mountaineer fans to recognize them as more than just a football player. This message appears to be in response to the vicious comments made toward the players for showing their support of the Black Lives Matter movement and supporting defensive end and Fairmont native Dante Stills for posting a picture of a Black Lives Matter sticker on the back of his helmet.

Appearing in the video are the ten members of the Social Action Committee: S Osman Kamara, K Casey Legg, QB Jarret Doege, S Alonzo Addae, C Chase Behrndt, WR T.J. Simmons, P Evan Matthes, WR Ali Jennings, QB Garrett Greene, LB Josh Chandler-Semedo.

"We need you to cheer for the young black men who has to face America head on every day. We need you to cheer for the young man that is told he only has one way out. That's all we're asking. Cheer for me no matter where I am." - LB Josh Chandler-Semedo

