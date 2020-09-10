SI.com
MountaineerMaven
HomeArea 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingMountaineers in the Pros
Search

WATCH: WVU Football Asks for Fans' Support on and off the Field

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia University football's Social Action Committee posted a video on Wednesday asking that Mountaineer fans support them both on and off the field. Regardless of political stance or beliefs one has, there's one thing we as a country should be able to agree upon - zero tolerance for racism. 

The action committee, which is made up of ten players, is asking Mountaineer fans to recognize them as more than just a football player. This message appears to be in response to the vicious comments made toward the players for showing their support of the Black Lives Matter movement and supporting defensive end and Fairmont native Dante Stills for posting a picture of a Black Lives Matter sticker on the back of his helmet.

Appearing in the video are the ten members of the Social Action Committee: S Osman Kamara, K Casey Legg, QB Jarret Doege, S Alonzo Addae, C Chase Behrndt, WR T.J. Simmons, P Evan Matthes, WR Ali Jennings, QB Garrett Greene, LB Josh Chandler-Semedo.

"We need you to cheer for the young black men who has to face America head on every day. We need you to cheer for the young man that is told he only has one way out. That's all we're asking. Cheer for me no matter where I am." - LB Josh Chandler-Semedo

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

THANKS FOR READING MOUNTAINEER MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Launch Date Set for Napoleon's Corner

New show talking West Virginia football hosted by former Mountaineer running back Eugene Napoleon

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

Recently Offered 2022 Receiver Likes How WVU is "Setting the Standard"

A new Mountaineer offer is out

Schuyler Callihan

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU/Eastern Kentucky

Will the Mountaineers cover a large spread in week one?

Schuyler Callihan

LB Josh Chandler-Semedo Gives the Backstory to his Name Change

New name, same goal for West Virginia linebacker Josh Chandler-Semedo

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

Nick Kwiatkoski Named a Team Captain for Las Vegas Raiders

One heck of an honor for the former Mountaineer linebacker

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

The Walk Thru GameDay Show Set to Return

The guys are gearing up for their return to preview Mountaineer football

Schuyler Callihan

2 Surprising and 2 Not so Surprising Takeaways from the WVU Depth Chart

Taking a look at a few interesting notes from WVU's week one depth chart

Schuyler Callihan

Where Former Mountaineers Sit on NFL Depth Charts

Several WVU alums are getting set to kickoff their 2020 seasons in the NFL

Schuyler Callihan

by

Midlifefun

Neal Brown Excited for Season Opener: "It's Time to Play"

West Virginia University football head coach Neal Brown discusses the upcoming season opener versus Eastern Kentucky

Christopher Hall

Area304+: WVU Out in Front for 2021 Athlete as Decision Looms

The WVU coaching staff hasn't let the start of the season distract them from going to work on the 2021 recruiting class

Schuyler Callihan