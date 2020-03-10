WATCH: WVU Gives Sneak Peek Inside Day One of Spring Practice

Spring football is officially underway at West Virginia University as the Mountaineers head into year two under head coach Neal Brown. After going 5-7 a year ago with a young and inexperienced team, the bar has now been set a little higher for the 2020 season.

Making a bowl game is the obvious first step, but this team doesn't want to just settle for that, they want to compete for a Big 12 title. Although it may seem a little unrealistic, we all know that anything can happen in the world of college football.

The defense brings back several key pieces that contributed to the team's success a year ago and are looking to become one of the league's top defensive units. Another off-season under Vic Koenning for those guys should do wonders. On the offensive side, the Mountaineers look to make huge improvement across the charts, specifically at quarterback and offensive line. The Mountaineers struggled to find consistency up front and often times created too many broken plays because of the lack of protection in the passing game and open paths in the running game.

Today, the Mountaineers kicked off spring practice and the football team's official Twitter account gives a little sneak peek from today's happenings.

What question marks do you want to see answered this spring? Leave your thoughts in the comment section below!

