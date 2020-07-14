WATCH: WVU OL Michael Brown's Message to Fans About Masks

In an article released earlier today, we talked about how West Virginia head coach Neal Brown and several players on the football team are pleading for people to wear masks to help flatten the curve.

COVID-19 is not only still around, but the number of cases are surging across the country and if it continues, there is a serious possibility of the college football season being canceled.

Just a few minutes ago, West Virginia redshirt senior offensive lineman Michael Brown posted a video on Twitter inviting fans to help save their college football season by simply wearing a mask to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Have a look.

