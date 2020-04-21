WATCH: WVU QB Garrett Greene Highlights and Analysis

Since there was no Gold-Blue spring game in 2020, we figured that we should roll out freshman quarterback Garrett Greene's high school highlight reel to give you a small sample of what to look forward to in the coming years.

What I like most about Garrett Greene is his competitive nature. He's got some grit to him and plays with a chip on his shoulder. His toughness and determination reminds you that of former West Virginia quarterback, Skyler Howard. He throws a beautiful deep ball and puts really good touch on those downfield throws. Don't confuse Greene for just being a mobile quarterback. Unless it is a designed quarterback run, Green will keep his eyes down field and look to pass before making a play with his feet.

He's got really good zip on the ball and much of that comes from having a quick release. Not comparing him to the legendary Pat White, but Greene is the closest thing to White in playing style. He's a quarterback that can light you up through the air or on the ground. Geno Smith, Clint Trickett, and Will Grier were all pocket passers and Skyler Howard was a mobile quarterback that could throw an average ball. Greene's potential is through the roof, but it will all depend on how he develops throughout his first year on campus. Greene was an early enrollee and was expecting to show his potential this spring, but due to COVID-19 shutting everything down, he's missing out on those valuable spring reps.

What do you think of Garrett Greene's potential? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

