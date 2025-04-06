WATCH: Zac Alley Gold and Blue Showcase Press Conference
West Virginia defensive coordinator Zac Alley provides some insight on the defense's progress during the spring practice period
The West Virginia University football program held its Gold and Blue Showcase Saturday afternoon to wrap up the spring practice period.
Defensive coordinator Zac Alley sat with the media following the final spring practice and discussed the installation of his defense, top performers, and more.
