WATCH: Zac Alley Gold and Blue Showcase Press Conference

West Virginia defensive coordinator Zac Alley provides some insight on the defense's progress during the spring practice period

Christopher Hall

The West Virginia University football program held its Gold and Blue Showcase Saturday afternoon to wrap up the spring practice period.

Defensive coordinator Zac Alley sat with the media following the final spring practice and discussed the installation of his defense, top performers, and more.

CHRISTOPHER HALL

Member of the Football Writers Association of America, U.S. Basketball Writers Association and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

