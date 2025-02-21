Mountaineers Now

WATCH: Zach Alley Pre-Spring Practice Press Conference

West Virginia University defensive coordinator Zac Alley details his vision of the defense

Christopher Hall

Zac Alley Pre Spring.mp4
Zac Alley Pre Spring.mp4 /

The West Virgnia University football program will begin spring practice Feb. 25 and will conclude its 15 spring practices with the Gold-Blue Spring Showcase on April 5.

Defensive coordinator Zac Alley sat with the media on Thursday and discussed his template for a successful defense.

WATCH: Rich Rodriguez Pre-Spring Practice Press Conference

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

Rich Rodriguez Got Sick Rewatching WVU's Blowout Loss to Texas Tech

Quick Hits: Rich Rod Talks QB Battle, NIL Setup, Old vs. New Culture + More

Turning the Corner? Huge Steps Taken by WVU's Young Stars Amani Hansberry & Jonathan Powell

Domestic Battery Charges Dropped Against Former WVU DC Jordan Lesley

Published |Modified
Christopher Hall
CHRISTOPHER HALL

Member of the Football Writers Association of America, U.S. Basketball Writers Association and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

Home/Football