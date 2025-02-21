WATCH: Zach Alley Pre-Spring Practice Press Conference
West Virginia University defensive coordinator Zac Alley details his vision of the defense
The West Virgnia University football program will begin spring practice Feb. 25 and will conclude its 15 spring practices with the Gold-Blue Spring Showcase on April 5.
Defensive coordinator Zac Alley sat with the media on Thursday and discussed his template for a successful defense.
WATCH: Rich Rodriguez Pre-Spring Practice Press Conference
