    November 1, 2021
    Week 10 Odds: West Virginia vs Oklahoma State

    West Virginia will be in the home underdog role once again.
    Author:

    The Mountaineers are now 2-0 since the bye week having beaten TCU and No. 22 Iowa State. West Virginia now sits at 4-4 on the season and needs just two more wins to become bowl eligible. Neal Brown's squad is playing its best football of the season over the past couple of weeks and a win over Oklahoma State would almost guarantee them a bowl game with Kansas still on the schedule.

    Speaking of Kansas, they got throttled by Oklahoma State this past weekend, 55-3. The Cowboys' defense held Kansas to just 44 yards passing and picked off three passes. This is without a doubt the best defense that WVU will see this season. 

    According to SI Sportsbook, Oklahoma State is currently a three-point favorite. The total sits at 49.

    WEST VIRGINIA TRENDS

    - Against the spread, West Virginia is 5-3-0 this year.

    - The Mountaineers are 3-0 ATS when underdogs by 3 points or more this year.

    - West Virginia's games this season have hit the over on three of eight set point totals (37.5%).

    - The Mountaineers rack up 11.6 more points per game (29.6) than the Cowboys surrender (18).

    - West Virginia is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall in games when it puts up more than 18 points.

    - The Mountaineers collect 403.4 yards per game, 108.4 more yards than the 295 the Cowboys give up.

    - West Virginia is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team amasses over 295 yards.

    - The Mountaineers have turned the ball over 12 times this season, one more turnover than the Cowboys have forced (11).-

    OKLAHOMA STATE TRENDS

    Oklahoma State has played eight games, with six wins against the spread.

    - So far this season, the Cowboys have been installed as favorites by a 3-point margin or more four times and are 3-1 ATS in those matchups.

    - Oklahoma State's games this year have hit the over on three of seven set point totals (42.9%).

    - The Cowboys rack up 6.5 more points per game (29.4) than the Mountaineers allow (22.9).

    - Oklahoma State is 4-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 22.9 points.

    - The Cowboys average 396.1 yards per game, 31 more yards than the 365.1 the Mountaineers allow per contest.

    - In games that Oklahoma State picks up over 365.1 yards, the team is 4-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

    - The Cowboys have turned the ball over one more time (9 total) than the Mountaineers have forced a turnover (8) this season.

