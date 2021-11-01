Week 10 Odds: West Virginia vs Oklahoma State

The Mountaineers are now 2-0 since the bye week having beaten TCU and No. 22 Iowa State. West Virginia now sits at 4-4 on the season and needs just two more wins to become bowl eligible. Neal Brown's squad is playing its best football of the season over the past couple of weeks and a win over Oklahoma State would almost guarantee them a bowl game with Kansas still on the schedule.

Speaking of Kansas, they got throttled by Oklahoma State this past weekend, 55-3. The Cowboys' defense held Kansas to just 44 yards passing and picked off three passes. This is without a doubt the best defense that WVU will see this season.

According to SI Sportsbook, Oklahoma State is currently a three-point favorite. The total sits at 49.

WEST VIRGINIA TRENDS

- Against the spread, West Virginia is 5-3-0 this year.

- The Mountaineers are 3-0 ATS when underdogs by 3 points or more this year.

- West Virginia's games this season have hit the over on three of eight set point totals (37.5%).

- The Mountaineers rack up 11.6 more points per game (29.6) than the Cowboys surrender (18).

- West Virginia is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall in games when it puts up more than 18 points.

- The Mountaineers collect 403.4 yards per game, 108.4 more yards than the 295 the Cowboys give up.

- West Virginia is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team amasses over 295 yards.

- The Mountaineers have turned the ball over 12 times this season, one more turnover than the Cowboys have forced (11).-

OKLAHOMA STATE TRENDS

- Oklahoma State has played eight games, with six wins against the spread.

- So far this season, the Cowboys have been installed as favorites by a 3-point margin or more four times and are 3-1 ATS in those matchups.

- Oklahoma State's games this year have hit the over on three of seven set point totals (42.9%).

- The Cowboys rack up 6.5 more points per game (29.4) than the Mountaineers allow (22.9).

- Oklahoma State is 4-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 22.9 points.

- The Cowboys average 396.1 yards per game, 31 more yards than the 365.1 the Mountaineers allow per contest.

- In games that Oklahoma State picks up over 365.1 yards, the team is 4-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

- The Cowboys have turned the ball over one more time (9 total) than the Mountaineers have forced a turnover (8) this season.

