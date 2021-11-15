Week 11 Odds: West Virginia vs Texas

West Virginia has now dropped two straight, bringing their record to 4-6 on the season. Although it has been a disappointing season in many ways, there are a lot of reasons for this team to continue fighting. The main one, reaching a bowl game. If the Mountaineers beat Texas this week and Kansas next week, WVU will become bowl eligible.

Arguably the biggest shock in all of college football this past weekend involved Kansas and Texas. The Longhorns came into the game as 31-point favorites, yet lost to the lowly Jayhawks in overtime, 57-56.

According to SI Sportsbook, West Virginia is currently a 1.5-point favorite over Texas with the total checking in at 57.5.

WEST VIRGINIA STATS + TRENDS

Against the spread, West Virginia is 5-5-0 this year.

This season, the Mountaineers have two against the spread wins in four games as a favorite of 2 points or more.

West Virginia's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 40% of its opportunities (four times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Mountaineers average 6.8 fewer points per game (25.7) than the Longhorns allow (32.5).

When West Virginia scores more than 32.5 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Mountaineers collect 66.2 fewer yards per game (370.5) than the Longhorns give up per matchup (436.7).

West Virginia is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team churns out more than 436.7 yards.

This year, the Mountaineers have turned the ball over 17 times, three more than the Longhorns' takeaways (14).

TEXAS STATS + TRENDS

Against the spread, Texas is 4-6-0 this year.

This year, the Longhorns are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 2 points or more (in three chances).

Texas' games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities (five times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Longhorns rack up 37.8 points per game, 13.7 more than the Mountaineers give up (24.1).

When Texas scores more than 24.1 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Longhorns collect 85.5 more yards per game (436.0) than the Mountaineers allow (350.5).

Texas is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team piles up more than 350.5 yards.

The Longhorns have turned the ball over 16 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Mountaineers have forced (9).

