Week 13 College Football Spreads: Friday and Saturday

The days of wagering on football games in the shadows are over. The legalization of sports gambling across the county is resulting in sports books being available locally. There are apps you can download to place your wager on your favorite games.

Reminder, although we don’t condone gambling, we hope these can help give you an idea of the favorites this weekend. Gamble responsibly.

Below are most of the Week 13 games in College Football on Friday and Saturday. I have given you the match-up, where the game is being played, who the favorite is, and then my prediction based on just the spread and who I think will cover.

My picks:

Last Week: 34-11

Season: 276-240-15

Hopefully, these can help give you an idea of the favorites this weekend. *All times are Eastern Standard Time*

Friday

9:30PM Kickoff

Colorado State @ Wyoming (-5.5) – Wyoming -5.5

Saturday

12:00PM Kickoff

BYU (-39.5) @ UMass – BYU -39.5

ECU (-14) @ UConn – ECU -14

Oklahoma State (-8) @ West Virginia – West Virginia +8

Ball State (-2) @ Kent State – Ball State -2

Liberty @ Virginia (-15.5) – Virginia -15.5

Illinois @ Iowa (-16) – Illinois +16

Kansas @ Iowa State (-26) – Kansas +26

Minnesota (-7) @ Northwestern – Minnesota -7

Central Florida (-6.5) @ Tulane – Tulane +6.5

Michigan State (-23) @ Rutgers – Rutgers +23

Penn State @ Ohio State (-17) – Ohio State -17

2:00PM Kickoff

South Alabama @ Georgia State (-9.5) – Georgia State -9.5

Air Force (-22) @ New Mexico – Air Force -22

2:30PM Kickoff

Texas State @ Appalachian State (-29.5) – App State -29.5

Boston College @ Notre Dame (-18) – Notre Dame -18

3:00PM Kickoff

Georgia Southern @ Arkansas State (-1) – Arkansas State -1

3:30PM Kickoff

Texas A & M @ Georgia (-12.5) – Georgia -12.5

Michigan (-10.5) @ Indiana – Indiana +10.5

Nebraska (-3) @ Maryland – Nebraska -3

UCLA @ Southern Cal (-10) – USC -10

Western Kentucky @ Southern Miss (-3.5) – Southern Miss -3.5

Marshall (-6) @ UNC Charlotte – Marshall -6

Texas @ Baylor (-8) – Texas +8

Southern Methodist @ Navy (-4.5) – SMU +4.5

North Texas (-5) @ Rice – North Texas -5

Pittsburgh @ Virginia Tech (-1) – Virginia Tech -1

Louisiana Tech @ UAB (-1) – UAB -1

4:00PM Kickoff

Memphis (-14) @ South Florida – Memphis -14

Purdue @ Wisconsin (-21) – Wisconsin -21

California @ Stanford (-1) – Stanford -1

Syracuse @ Louisville (-8) – Louisville -8

San Jose State (-3.5) @ UNLV – San Jose State -3.5

UTEP @ New Mexico State (-6.5) – New Mexico State -6.5

4:30PM Kickoff

Old Dominion @ Middle Tennessee State (-14) – Middle Tennessee State -14

5:00PM Kickoff

Troy @ Louisiana-Lafayette (-15) – Troy +15

Coastal Carolina @ Louisiana-Monroe (-7) – Coastal Carolina +7

6:00PM Kickoff

Florida Atlantic (-21) @ UTSA – UTSA +21

7:00PM Kickoff

Temple @ Cincinnati (-11) – Temple +11

Kansas State @ Texas Tech (-1) – Texas Tech -1

Arkansas @ LSU (-42.5) – LSU -42.5

Miami (-18.5) @ Florida International – Miami -18.5

7:30PM Kickoff

Duke @ Wake Forest (-6.5) – Wake Forest -6.5

Oregon (-14) @ Arizona State – Oregon -14

Houston @ Tulsa (-1) – Tulsa -1

Tennessee @ Missouri (-7) – Tennessee +7

8:00PM Kickoff

TCU @ Oklahoma (-19) – TCU +19

9:00PM Kickoff

Oregon State @ Washington State (-10.5) – Washington State -10.5

10:00PM Kickoff

Utah (-22) @ Arizona – Utah -22

Washington (-13.5) @ Colorado – Washington -13.5

10:30PM Kickoff

Nevada @ Fresno State (-13.5) – Fresno State -13.5

Boise State (-9.5) @ Utah State – Utah State +9.5

11:00PM Kickoff

San Diego State @ Hawaii (-1) – Hawaii -1

Please follow me on Twitter @John_Pentol_ for all West Virginia Mountaineer news and updates, and send me your picks for the weekend and how they did!