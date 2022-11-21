Week 13 Odds: West Virginia at Oklahoma State

With bowl eligibility no longer in play for West Virginia, the attention turns to sending the seniors out on a high note with a win over Oklahoma State. The Mountaineers have lost seven straight to the Cowboys and could WVU make history with a win by defeating both Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in the same season.

Oklahoma State started off the year 5-0 but have struggled down the stretch, losing four of their last six games.

According to SI Sportsbook, Oklahoma State enters the matchup as 8.5-point favorites and the total for the game currently sits at 66.5.

WEST VIRGINIA TRENDS

West Virginia is 1-4 ATS in their last five games.

West Virginia is 0-7 ATS in their last seven games against Oklahoma State.

West Virginia is 0-7 SU in their last seven games against Oklahoma State.

The Mountaineers are 3-12 SU in their last 15 road games.

The total has gone UNDER in 10 of WVU's last 13 games played in November.

OKLAHOMA STATE TRENDS

Oklahoma State is 13-6-1 ATS in their last 20 games.

The total has gone UNDER in seven of the last nine games against West Virginia.

Oklahoma State is 4-1 ATS in the last five home games played against WVU.

Oklahoma State is 14-0 SU in their last 14 home games.

The total has gone UNDER in 10 of Oklahoma State's last 13 games played in November.

