Skip to main content

Week 13 Odds: West Virginia at Oklahoma State

Oddsmakers have released the opening numbers for this week's WVU game.

With bowl eligibility no longer in play for West Virginia, the attention turns to sending the seniors out on a high note with a win over Oklahoma State. The Mountaineers have lost seven straight to the Cowboys and could WVU make history with a win by defeating both Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in the same season.

Oklahoma State started off the year 5-0 but have struggled down the stretch, losing four of their last six games. 

According to SI Sportsbook, Oklahoma State enters the matchup as 8.5-point favorites and the total for the game currently sits at 66.5.

WEST VIRGINIA TRENDS

West Virginia is 1-4 ATS in their last five games.

West Virginia is 0-7 ATS in their last seven games against Oklahoma State.

West Virginia is 0-7 SU in their last seven games against Oklahoma State.

The Mountaineers are 3-12 SU in their last 15 road games.

The total has gone UNDER in 10 of WVU's last 13 games played in November.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

OKLAHOMA STATE TRENDS

Oklahoma State is 13-6-1 ATS in their last 20 games.

The total has gone UNDER in seven of the last nine games against West Virginia.

Oklahoma State is 4-1 ATS in the last five home games played against WVU.

Oklahoma State is 14-0 SU in their last 14 home games.

The total has gone UNDER in 10 of Oklahoma State's last 13 games played in November.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

In This Article (1)

West Virginia Mountaineers
West Virginia Mountaineers

DSC_5698
Football

WVU Football Depth Chart: Oklahoma State

By Christopher Hall
Oct 23, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; West Virginia University athletics director Shane Lyons walks along the sidelines during the fourth quarter against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium.
Football

Lyons Returns to Alabama

By Christopher Hall
USATSI_19410868_168388579_lowres
Basketball

Quick Hits: PK85, What Needs to Improve, Getting Perez Acclimated + More

By Schuyler Callihan
Bob Huggins Phil Knight Legacy Preview
Basketball

WATCH: Bob Huggins Previews the PK85 Tournament

By Christopher Hall
USATSI_17014164_168388579_lowres
Big 12

Four Names That Make Sense as AD Candidates for West Virginia

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19458706_168388579_lowres
Basketball

Stevenson Believes WVU Can Return from PK85 Tournament & as a 'Top Five' Team

By Schuyler Callihan
Charles Woods
Football

Charles Woods Gives Thanks to Mountaineer Nation

By Christopher Hall
USATSI_19467655_168388579_lowres
Football

Sunday Morning Thoughts: Neal Brown Wanted to Climb, Instead He Took WVU to Rock Bottom

By Schuyler Callihan