West Virginia AD Wren Baker Details Decision to Move on from Neal Brown
Sunday evening, West Virginia director of athletics Wren Baker informed head football coach Neal Brown that he had been relieved of his duties. He met with Coach Brown and the team at 4 p.m. EST to deliver the news.
Shortly after, Baker released a statement to the fans regarding the decision.
"Coach Brown is a great person, and he has served as a tremendous ambassador for West Virginia University," Baker said. "He led our storied program with class and integrity and always put in the hard work necessary to allow for success. We are grateful to Neal, his wife, Brooke, and their children for their contributions to our University, community and state, and we wish them the very best in their next endeavor."
"We will keep our focus on the incredible young men in our program and preparing for our bowl game," Baker added. "Our national search for WVU's 36th head football coach is already underway. I am confident that with the strong alignment among the University leadership, our passionate supporters, our proud history and our willingness to invest, we will have an outstanding pool of candidates."
