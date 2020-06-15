West Virginia and Robert Morris to Meet on the Gridiron

On Monday, Robert Morris Athletic Director Chris King announced that the Colonials will play in Morgantown against West Virginia in 2025 during a press conference announcing Robert Morris' move from the Northeast Conference (NEC) to the Big South Conference set to begin in 2021.

There have been no details released at this time and no date or time has been set, but with the recent addition of Robert Morris, they join Pitt (9/13) as the only two non-conference games in 2025 with one spot remaining. Both games are at Mountaineer Field.

Although this will be the first meeting between the two programs, they have had 21 meetings on the hardwood dating back to 1979 with the Mountaineers holding a 19-2 advantage.

Future West Virginia Football Non-Conference Schedules

2020

9/5 Florida State (Atlanta, GA)

9/12 Eastern Kentucky

9/19 Maryland

2021

9/4 at Maryland

9/11 LIU

9/18 Virginia Tech

2022

9/3 at Pitt

9/17 Towson

9/24 at Virginia Tech

2023

9/2 at Penn State

9/9 Duquesne

9/16 Pitt

2024

8/31 Penn State

9/7 Albany

9/16 Pitt

2025

TBA Robert Morris

9/13 Pitt

2026

9/5 Alabama

9/19 at East Carolina

2027

9/4 at Alabama

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly