MountaineerMaven
Top Stories
Basketball
WVU Womens Soccer
WVU Mens Soccer

West Virginia Announces Spring Game Date

Schuyler Callihan

Year two of the Neal Brown era is just around the corner as winter workouts will slowly transition into spring football. Today, the university released an announcement for this years Gold-Blue spring football game.

The game will take place on Saturday, April 18th at 1 p.m. at Mountaineer Field.

Tickets will be available in advance for $10 each and can now be purchased online at WVUGAME.com or by calling 1-800-WVU-GAME. Students will be admitted free with a valid ID. Information on the stadium parking, online streaming and television will be released at a later date.

The Mountaineers will open the 2020 campaign in the Chick-fil-a Kickoff vs Florida State in Atlanta.

This week, West Virginia will host Iowa State (9-12, 2-6) on Wednesday at 7 p.m. and will travel to Norman on Saturday to face off against the Oklahoma Sooners (14-7, 4-4).

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_ 

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
John Pentol
John Pentol

Editor

Only 74 days!

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

LIVE GAME THREAD: WVU vs Kansas State

Join the discussion throughout today's game

Schuyler Callihan

by

BenBooth

Andy Katz: West Virginia is a Top 10 Most Feared Team for March Madness

West Virginia continues to gain national respect

Schuyler Callihan

by

John Pentol

West Virginia Falls in Latest AP Top 25

The Mountaineers take a small stumble in the rankings

Schuyler Callihan

by

John Pentol

West Virginia is "In a Good Place" for 2021 Offensive Lineman

A visit, an offer and major interest in West Virginia happened quickly

Jonathan Martin

by

John Pentol

Jevon Carter Has Career Night in Suns Loss

Jevon played well despite the Suns losing the game against the Bucks

John Pentol

by

M-townJoe

Top 2021 Offensive Line Target Talks Visit to WVU

The Mountaineers could secure a second visit from Florida lineman

Schuyler Callihan

by

John Pentol

GAME THREAD: No. 12 WVU @ Texas Tech

Join the discussion for tonight's Mountaineer basketball game

Schuyler Callihan

by

M-townJoe

Mountaineers End Four-Game Skid Sunday Afternoon

The West Virginia women's basketball team took care of business against Iowa State

Quinn Burkitt

by

M-townJoe

One Interesting Fact About Patrick Mahomes and West Virginia

Here's something that you may not have realized about the Super Bowl MVP

John Pentol

Inside the Commit: Saint McLeod

A breakdown of what the Mountaineers are getting in their latest commit

Jonathan Martin

by

John Pentol