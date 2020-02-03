West Virginia Announces Spring Game Date

Year two of the Neal Brown era is just around the corner as winter workouts will slowly transition into spring football. Today, the university released an announcement for this years Gold-Blue spring football game.

The game will take place on Saturday, April 18th at 1 p.m. at Mountaineer Field.

Tickets will be available in advance for $10 each and can now be purchased online at WVUGAME.com or by calling 1-800-WVU-GAME. Students will be admitted free with a valid ID. Information on the stadium parking, online streaming and television will be released at a later date.

The Mountaineers will open the 2020 campaign in the Chick-fil-a Kickoff vs Florida State in Atlanta.

