West Virginia Assistant Coach Blaine Stewart is Returning to the NFL
According to Mike Casazza of 247 Sports, West Virginia University tight ends coach Blaine Stewart is returning to the NFL to join the Tampa Buccaneers staff.
Stewart was retained under newly hired WVU football head coach Rich Rodriguez and was moved to inside receivers.
Stewart served under former head coach Neal Brown as the tight ends coach the last two seasons.
Prior to WVU, Stewart was the assistant wide receivers coach for the Pittsburgh Steelers, after previously serving two seasons as a coaching assistant.
In 2020, he assisted a wide receiver's room that included rookie wide receiver Chase Claypool, who led all rookies in touchdown catches (9) and finished second among all rookies in total touchdowns (11). His responsibilities include game preparation, video analysis and scouting of opponents.
As a coaching assistant for two seasons (2018-19), Stewart handled the daily operations for the offense and special teams units.
Stewart played wide receiver at the University of Charleston (W. Va.) in 2016 and 2017, after beginning his collegiate career at James Madison University (2013-15). He received a bachelor's in sport and recreation management from James Madison.
Stewart is the son of former WVU head coach Bill Stewart, who led the Mountaineers to one of its greatest post season wins in program history with a win over Oklahoma in the 2008 Fiesta Bowl, which featured his pregame speech captioned "Leave No Doubt" that has captivated college football fans for over a decade.