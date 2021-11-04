West Virginia Bowl Projections for Week 10

West Virginia is 4-4 on the season following a 38-31 win over then-No. 22-ranked Iowa State. Heading into the game, few media outlets had the Mountaineers advancing to the postseason, but this week, all but one has WVU in a bowl. CBS Sports had West Virginia in the Guaranteed Bowl versus Indiana, but they are the only outlet not to project the Mountaineers in a bowl game despite the win.

Three potential matchups are intriguing. The first one is West Virginia pinned against an old Big East foe, the Rutgers Scarlett Knights, in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl by College Football News. Rutgers rehired Greg Schiano to take over the football program in 2020 following a stint in the NFL and defensive coordinator at Ohio State. Prior to those two stops, he built a conference contender at Rutgers in the 2000s. However, during his 11 seasons with the Scarlet Knights, he was 0-11 against the Mountaineers. The two programs played annually from 1980-2011 and WVU went 29-3 in the span.

The second is the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl versus Houston and former West Virginia head coach Dana Holgorsen by Kyle Bonagura of ESPN. Holgorsen is just three years removed from Morgantown.

The third matchup is meeting Maryland at the Guaranteed Rate Bowl predicted by Mark Schlabach of ESPN. This one is not so much intriguing as it is puzzling. Why have a rematch? Doubt the two schools would be interested in this scenario, even though it’s happened in the past, but the Gator Bowl is a much bigger bowl game than the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, located in Arizona.

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

BOWL PROJECTIONS WEEK 10

Action Network: Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs. Purdue (5-3)

Last week: No bowl projected

CBS Sports: No bowl projected

Last week: Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs. Indiana

College Football News: Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs. Rutgers (4-4)

Last week: No bowl projected

ESPN:

Kyle Bonagura – Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl vs. Houston (7-1)

Mark Schlabach – Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs. Maryland (5-3)

Last week: No bowl projected

Sporting News: AutoZone Liberty Bowl vs. Mississippi State (5-3)

Last week: AutoZone Liberty Bowl vs. Tennessee

USA TODAY: First Responder Bowl vs. Central Michigan (4-4)

Last week: No bowl projected

Yahoo! Sports: First Responder Bowl vs. Northern Illinois (6-2)

Last week: First Responder Bowl vs. Northern Illinois

Big 12 Bowl Partners

Once the CFP has filled its bowl slots, Big 12 bowl partners will select the remaining Conference teams. Following is the order of selection. A bowl may pick from any available teams with .500 or better records when it reaches its spot in the selection order. After the placement of those teams, slots will be filled from among the pool of remaining teams.

Allstate Sugar

Valero Alamo

Cheez-It

Texas

AutoZone Liberty

Guaranteed Rate

Lockheed Martin

Armed Forces Bowl

SERVPRO First Responders Bowl

West Virginia is 16-22 all-time in bowl games.

