Skip to main content
    • November 4, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    West Virginia Bowl Projections for Week 10

    Taking a peek at the Mountaineers bowl season outlook
    Author:

    West Virginia is 4-4 on the season following a 38-31 win over then-No. 22-ranked Iowa State. Heading into the game, few media outlets had the Mountaineers advancing to the postseason, but this week, all but one has WVU in a bowl. CBS Sports had West Virginia in the Guaranteed Bowl versus Indiana, but they are the only outlet not to project the Mountaineers in a bowl game despite the win.

    Three potential matchups are intriguing. The first one is West Virginia pinned against an old Big East foe, the Rutgers Scarlett Knights, in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl by College Football News. Rutgers rehired Greg Schiano to take over the football program in 2020 following a stint in the NFL and defensive coordinator at Ohio State. Prior to those two stops, he built a conference contender at Rutgers in the 2000s. However, during his 11 seasons with the Scarlet Knights, he was 0-11 against the Mountaineers. The two programs played annually from 1980-2011 and WVU went 29-3 in the span.

    The second is the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl versus Houston and former West Virginia head coach Dana Holgorsen by Kyle Bonagura of ESPN. Holgorsen is just three years removed from Morgantown. 

    The third matchup is meeting Maryland at the Guaranteed Rate Bowl predicted by Mark Schlabach of ESPN. This one is not so much intriguing as it is puzzling. Why have a rematch? Doubt the two schools would be interested in this scenario, even though it’s happened in the past, but the Gator Bowl is a much bigger bowl game than the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, located in Arizona. 

    Read More

    Oct 30, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers players celebrate with fans after defeating the Iowa State Cyclones at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.

    BOWL PROJECTIONS WEEK 10

    Action Network: Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs. Purdue (5-3)

    Last week: No bowl projected

    CBS Sports: No bowl projected

    Last week: Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs. Indiana

    College Football News: Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs. Rutgers (4-4)

    Last week: No bowl projected

    ESPN:

    Kyle Bonagura – Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl vs. Houston (7-1)

    Mark Schlabach – Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs. Maryland (5-3)

    Last week: No bowl projected

    Sporting News: AutoZone Liberty Bowl vs. Mississippi State (5-3)

    Last week: AutoZone Liberty Bowl vs. Tennessee

    USA TODAY: First Responder Bowl vs. Central Michigan (4-4)

    Last week: No bowl projected

    Yahoo! Sports: First Responder Bowl vs. Northern Illinois (6-2)

    Last week: First Responder Bowl vs. Northern Illinois

    Big 12 Bowl Partners

    Once the CFP has filled its bowl slots, Big 12 bowl partners will select the remaining Conference teams. Following is the order of selection. A bowl may pick from any available teams with .500 or better records when it reaches its spot in the selection order. After the placement of those teams, slots will be filled from among the pool of remaining teams.

    Allstate Sugar

    Valero Alamo

    Cheez-It

    Texas

    AutoZone Liberty

    Guaranteed Rate

    Lockheed Martin

    Armed Forces Bowl

    SERVPRO First Responders Bowl

    West Virginia is 16-22 all-time in bowl games.

    You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

    Facebook - @WVUonSI

    Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

    Oct 30, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers players celebrate with fans after defeating the Iowa State Cyclones at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.
    Football

    West Virginia Bowl Projections for Week 10

    33 seconds ago
    USATSI_16921870_168388579_lowres
    Football

    Around the Big 12 - Week 10 Preview + Predictions

    14 minutes ago
    USATSI_14987914_168388579_lowres
    Football

    What the ESPN FPI Says About WVU's Chances Against Oklahoma State

    16 minutes ago
    Women's basketball
    WVU Womens Basketball

    West Virginia Comes in at No. 23 in the WBCA Preseason Poll

    18 hours ago
    Screen Shot 2021-11-03 at 1.54.21 PM
    Recruiting

    Two WVU Targets Reopen Recruitment

    21 hours ago
    Nap's Corner
    noncategorized

    Napoleon's Corner Ep. 43

    22 hours ago
    USATSI_17060714_168388579_lowres
    Football

    Big 12 Power Rankings - Week 10

    Nov 3, 2021
    Oklahoma's Marvin Mims (17) runs past Texas Tech's Malik Dunlap (8) to score a touchdown during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021.
    Football

    3 Big 12 Members in the Initial College Football Playoff Rankings

    Nov 3, 2021