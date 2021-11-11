Skip to main content
    • November 11, 2021
    West Virginia Bowl Projections for Week 11

    Taking a peek at the Mountaineers bowl season outlook
    Several outlets still have the Mountaineers going bowling after West Virginia's loss to Oklahoma State last week and dropping to a 4-5 overall record. 

    A Few Notables

    Sporting News has projected West Virginia in the First Responders Bowl against rival Syracuse. The two programs have met twice in the postseason, most recently following the 2018 season in the Camping World Bowl, where the Orange took down a depleted Mountaineer roster 34-18.

    West Virginia and Syracuse met annually from 1955-2011 before encountering each other in the 2012 Pinstripe Bowl as members of separate conferences. Syracuse pummeled a beat-up West Virginia squad 38-14.

    College Football News is projecting West Virginia in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl against the Florida Gators. The two schools have only met twice, with both meetings coming in bowl games. The Mountaineers captured the first victory over the Gators in the 1981 Peach Bowl before getting their revenge in the 1994 Sugar Bowl, derailing West Virginia's undefeated season.

    Finally, Yahoo Sports also has West Virginia in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl, matching up against the Tennessee Volunteers. The only meeting between the two programs came in the 2018 season opener in Charlotte, where the Mountaineers notched a 40-14 win.

    West Virginia Mountaineers running back Leddie Brown (4) celebrates after a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Mountaineer Field.

    BOWL PROJECTIONS WEEK 11

    Action Network: No Bowl Projected

    Last week: Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs. Purdue (5-3)

    CBS Sports: No Bowl Projected

    Last week: No Bowl Projected

    College Football News: AutoZone Liberty Bowl vs. Florida (4-5)

    Last week: Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs. Rutgers (4-4)

    ESPN:

    Kyle Bonagura – No Bowl Projected

    Last Week: Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl vs. Houston (7-1)

    Mark Schlabach – Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs. Minnesota (6-3)

    Last Week: Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs. Maryland (5-3)

    Sporting News: First Responder Bowl vs. Syracuse (5-4)

    Last week: AutoZone Liberty Bowl vs. Mississippi State (5-3)

    USA TODAY: First Responder Bowl vs. Utah State (7-2)

    Last week: First Responder Bowl vs. Central Michigan (4-4)

    Yahoo! Sports: AutoZone Liberty Bowl vs. Tennessee (5-4)

    Last week: First Responder Bowl vs. Northern Illinois (6-2)

    Big 12 Bowl Partners

    Once the CFP has filled its bowl slots, Big 12 bowl partners will select the remaining Conference teams. Following is the order of selection. A bowl may pick from any available teams with .500 or better records when it reaches its spot in the selection order. After the placement of those teams, slots will be filled from among the pool of remaining teams.

    Allstate Sugar

    Valero Alamo

    Cheez-It

    Texas

    AutoZone Liberty

    Guaranteed Rate

    Lockheed Martin

    Armed Forces Bowl

    SERVPRO First Responders Bowl

    West Virginia is 16-22 all-time in bowl games.

    Oct 30, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers running back Leddie Brown (4) celebrates after a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.
