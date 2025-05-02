West Virginia D-Line Transfer Makai Byerson Lands at ACC School
Another former West Virginia Mountaineer has found a new home. Redshirt freshman defensive lineman Makai Byerson announced his commitment to Boston College earlier this week.
During his one and only season of Morgantown, Byerson made just one appearance which came against Albany and made one tackle.
The expectation was that Byerson would have made his way into the back end of the defensive line rotation in 2025 had the previous coaching staff stayed on. They believed that he had the potential of being a multi-year starter after slowly working his way into the mix.
Byerson picked the Mountaineers out of Manchester High School in Midlothian, Virginia, over other opportunities from Boston College, Duke, East Carolina, James Madison, Kentucky, Liberty, Marshall, Maryland, Old Dominion, Pitt, Rutgers, Tennessee, Virginia, and Virginia Tech.
In his senior season of high school ball, Byerson amassed 103 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, seven passes defended, six sacks, and two interceptions.
He we have four years of eligibility remaining.
