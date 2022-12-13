West Virginia DB Jasir Cox Enters 2023 NFL Draft

Monday morning, West Virginia defensive back Jasir Cox announced that he has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft. Although many have stated that he had one year of eligibility remaining, that is not the case. Cox had exhausted all of his NCAA eligibility.

After four years and three national championships with North Dakota State, Cox totaled 62 tackles, six tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries, and three pass breakups in his lone season with West Virginia.

Cox joins wide receivers Sam James and Bryce Ford-Wheaton who have announced their intentions to enter the NFL Draft. James and Ford-Wheaton, however, did have the option for one more year at WVU.

