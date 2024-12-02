Mountaineers Now

West Virginia DB Josiah Jackson Set to Enter Transfer Portal

The Mountaineers lose a depth piece in the secondary.

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia University running back Jahiem White greeted by defensive back Josiah Jackson (22).
West Virginia University running back Jahiem White greeted by defensive back Josiah Jackson (22). / Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI
West Virginia redshirt freshman safety Josiah Jackson took to X Monday afternoon to announce that he is entering his name into the transfer portal.

Jackson's announcement

"First and foremost, I want to give my thanks to God for keeping me healthy and enabling me to play this sport I love the most. I also would like to thank my teammates from last season and also this season for making each day memorable. I will always appreciate the good moments and reflect on the hardships I have endured over the past two years. I want to say I appreciate the coaches and staff at West Virginia for the opportunity. Although it was a difficult decision, I would like to announce that I will be entering my name into the transfer portal with three years of eligibility."

Jackson did not play in a game this season but did appear in two games last year against Duquesne and Oklahoma, where he recorded one tackle.

Coming out of high school, Jackson chose West Virginia over offers from Boston College, Cincinnati, Duke, Indiana, Iowa State, James Madison, Maryland, Ohio, Utah State, Western Michigan, and a few others.

