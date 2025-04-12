West Virginia Defensive Back Jordan Jackson Enters the Transfer Portal
West Virginia University defensive back Jordan Jackson announced on Friday he will be entering the NCAA Transfer Portal.
“My time at West Virginia has been nothing short of amazing. Thank you West Virginia, the coaching staff, and Mountaineer Nation for the opportunity and support. After much thought, I’ve decided to enter my name into the transfer portal with three years of eligibility remaining,” Jackson said.
The Cincinnati, Ohio, native made three appearances as true freshman in 2023, but did not see any action last season.
Jackson marks the eighth defensive back the programs lost between roster cuts and opting for the transfer portal.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
West Virginia Announces the Signing of Center Harlan Obioha
West Virginia Slated for the 2025 Charleston Classic
2026 Linebacker Cameron Dwyer Chooses West Virginia
West Virginia Looks to Keep Pace in the Big 12 Standings Against Houston