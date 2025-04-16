West Virginia Defensive Lineman Elijah Kinsler Hits Transfer Portal
After just one season in Morgantown, West Virginia defensive lineman Elijah Kinsler is on his way out of the football program. On Tuesday, he announced that he is in the transfer portal.
“First, I would like to thank West Virginia for putting me in the position I am today. Also, my family and friends for continuously supporting me. With that being said, I am entering my name into the transfer portal. I am excited to see what this new chapter brings!!”
As noted in others' decision to go portaling, we will refrain from reporting on the reason for the move and will only include it if publicly announced by said player.
Kinsler appeared in three games this past season, seeing action against UAlbany, Oklahoma State, and in the Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl against Memphis. He logged a season-high 18 snaps against UAlbany and finished the year with two tackles.
Coming out of Bergen Catholic in Oradell, New Jersey, Kinsler picked West Virginia over offers from Boston College, Louisville, Miami (FL), Pitt, Purdue, and a few others. As a senior, he racked up 63 tackles, eight tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks en route to earning New Jersey All-State First Team, All-County, and All-Division honors.
Kinsler will have four years of eligibility remaining.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
West Virginia Gets In the Mix for Iowa Transfer Guard Seydou Traore
West Virginia Basketball GM Nelson Hernandez Officially Hired by ACC School
Former West Virginia Defensive Lineman Davoan Hawkins Lands First Coaching Job
Jackson Fields Details Why He Chose West Virginia and the Role He Will Play